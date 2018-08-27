Keisha Lance Bottoms Breaks Down Major Superbowl Plans For Atlanta [VIDEO]

Atlanta’s Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms sat down with Mz. Shyneka and broke down the development of the new Atlanta. One major initiative is the change coming to the Gulch downtown, which will create housing and office space.

She also goes into detail about the new park that has been donated from the NFL for the Super Bowl, and the murals and opportunities coming with the big game.

Mayor Bottoms has been developing a new app for reporting potholes and other issues in the city, so now we will be able to do so directly from our mobile devices. She also urges people who own homes on the westside of Atlanta not to sell to investors if they aren’t educated on the value of their home, and cleared up whether or not residents can expect Amazon to be coming to Atlanta.

