Via | HipHopDX

As conservatives continue throwing matches on their Nike gear, Colin Kaepernick is busy celebrating his new multi-million dollar deal with the athletic brand behemoth.

On Wednesday (September 5), the former San Francisco 49er quarterback shared the controversial “Just Do It” commercial via Twitter.

Once again, he captioned the clip with the ad campaign’s tag line.

“Believe in something,” he wrote. “Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Nike’s Controversial Colin Kaepernick Ad To Air During NFL Season Opener was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

