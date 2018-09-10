CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 5 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

2 reads
Leave a comment
HBO Celebrates New Season Of 'Insecure' With Block Party In Inglewood

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

Who knew that so much could happen in one little 30-minute episode of Insecure? Who knew that an episode, that wasn’t a season finale, could have you go through a million emotions all at once, only to leave you completely in awe with your jaw hitting the floor.

If you tuned into episode 5 of Insecure season 3, you know two things — Issa Rae and Nathan are a good looking couple and Lawrence Hive has reassembled. That’s right folks, Jay Ellis lied to us all, Lawrence is indeed on season 3 and it’s amidst Issa’s new budding romance. You know exes can’t just let you move on, right?

Episode 5 was definitely a favorite episode of the season. The shenanigans that occurred at Coachella will leave you in stitches. Just like every other episode this season, the soundtrack was pretty dope too. Let’s get into all of the songs that played while our favorite characters were high out of their minds at Coachella.

Book ft. Haviah Mighty – “Vamonos”

Pretty much the first time anyone is hearing of this song is as it leads us into episode 4. For what it’s worth, that’s a huge accomplishment. The song was produced by Book by the voice you hear is rapper/singer Haviah Mighty hailing from Toronto, Canada.

 

Hit the flip for more music from tonight’s episode.

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 5 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close