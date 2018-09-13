Rock T’s NFL Week 2 Picks [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rock-T is back and he has your NFL picks for week 2! The Baltimore Ravens go against the Cincinnati Bengals and Rock-T thinks Baltimore will take them down. For the rest of the games for the week the picks are pretty interesting.

He has Cleveland losing against the Saints as well as the Chargers beating Buffalo. Rock-T thinks Kansas City will win over Pittsburg and DC will take down the Indianapolis Colts. He believes the Jets will beat Miami and Atlanta will win against Carolina. Philly over Tampa, Rams over Arizona and Oakland over Denver. How you feeling about these picks this week?

