Why Aren’t Prisoners Being Evacuated With The Rest Of The Residents Being Impacted By Hurricane Florence? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 09.13.18
Jeff Johnson is back and catching us up on news we should know. Hurricane Florence is getting ready to to sweep through the Carolina’s and residents in certain areas are being told to evacuate. Jeff spoke about how prisoners in a lot of these areas are not being evacuated.

He also mentioned that many of these prisoners are African-American and how they could possibly be harmed if the storm comes in strong enough. Jeff said, “By not evacuating these prisoners are we saying that the prisoners aren’t human?”

He also touched on the topic of Tamar Braxton speaking out about being molested as a child by both sides of her family. Jeff gave some statics and mentioned that a lot of times many victims carry these stories with them and don’t address them until they are older.

