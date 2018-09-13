CLOSE
Cardi B Dropping New Music Next Week

Cardi B for GQ

Source: Christian Weber courtesy of GQ / Christian Weber courtesy of GQ

Bardi Gang, get ready because Cardi’s giving us some new music! The ‘Invasion of Privacy’ rapper is expected to drop a new song next week. After the Nicki Minaj incident people were hoping that this new single would be a diss track. If you wanted the beef to continue there’s bad news…According to sources Cardi got all her frustration out when she threw the shoe. She’s ready to move on and get back to her career. If you were wondering if the Nicki Blowout damaged her brand, insiders say business is still booming!  The rapper is set to perform at the Global Citizen Festival on September 29th. So we should keep our ears open to see if she performs a new song for her performance.

Cardi B Dropping New Music Next Week was originally published on 92q.com

