Nas & Santigold Kicked Off Lauryn Hill Tour Allegedly Without Notice [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is dishing out all the celebrity gossip on Lauryn Hill! Fans have been pretty frustrated with the her “Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” 20th anniversary tour. Lauryn has allegedly been showing up very late and only performing a couple of songs. Nas as well as Santigold have been touring with her, but she recently kicked them off.
On top of that Gary mentioned that the two artists didn’t know they were getting kicked off. Some fans are speaking out on social media and very upset with this news. Gary even said it looks like she rules the world and her tour. During the tea, Gary also spoke about Tamar Braxton and her new man.
RELATED: Kelis Sets The Record Straight While Clapping Back At Nas
RELATED: Nas Tells His Side Of The Story Of Custody Battle With Kelis In Revealing Instagram Posts
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Nas Was Put On Blast By A DJ [EXCLUSIVE]
Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction 2018 [PHOTOS]
Lauryn Hill, Mary J. Blige & More At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction 2018 [PHOTOS]
1. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show1 of 16
2. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show2 of 16
3. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show3 of 16
4. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show4 of 16
5. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show5 of 16
6. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show6 of 16
7. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show7 of 16
8. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show8 of 16
9. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show9 of 16
10. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show10 of 16
11. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show11 of 16
12. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show12 of 16
13. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show13 of 16
14. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show14 of 16
15. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show15 of 16
16. 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – Show16 of 16
Nas & Santigold Kicked Off Lauryn Hill Tour Allegedly Without Notice [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com