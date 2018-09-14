Nas & Santigold Kicked Off Lauryn Hill Tour Allegedly Without Notice [EXCLUSIVE]

09.14.18
Gary With Da Tea is dishing out all the celebrity gossip on Lauryn Hill! Fans have been pretty frustrated with the her “Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” 20th anniversary tour. Lauryn has allegedly been showing up very late and only performing a couple of songs. Nas as well as Santigold have been touring with her, but she recently kicked them off.

On top of that Gary mentioned that the two artists didn’t know they were getting kicked off. Some fans are speaking out on social media and very upset with this news. Gary even said it looks like she rules the world and her tour. During the tea, Gary also spoke about Tamar Braxton and her new man.

