CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Schoolboy Q Grief-Stricken After Mac Miller’s Death, Postpones Album

The rapper opened up about how his friend's death has been affecting him.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Schoolboy Q seen performing at Coachella weekend 1 day 2

Source: WENN.com / WENN

SchoolBoy Q is having a hard time dealing with the death of his close friend Mac Miller, so much so, he’s postponing his forthcoming album. During a recent show in Chicago, the TDE rapper told the crowd that he’s not his “real self” right now, but he’s pushing through because that’s what Miller would want.

“I just don’t feel right putting out an album,” he said. “As y’all can tell, I’m not my real self right now…I shouldn’t even be here right now. But like I said, my ni**a Mac would not want me to be in the house sad. He would clown me for some weird sh*t.”

Q is also not in the mood to do interviews. “I’m just not ready to walk into the radio station and the first thing they ask me is, ‘So Mac Miller’…I’m not ready to deal with those questions. So, right now, I’m not ready to put out nothing.”

Watch him talk about struggling with the late rapper’s death in the clip above. 26-year-old Miller died from an apparent overdose in his Studio City, CA home earlier this month.

Photo: Getty

Schoolboy Q Grief-Stricken After Mac Miller’s Death, Postpones Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close