This Sunday Give Back & Have Fun While You’re At It!

Reec Treats The City and Community Give Back

This Sunday catch Reec with The Pearson Academy to bring the Community Free BBQ, clothing, toiletries  & complimentary hair cuts for families in need.
Sunday – September 23, 2018
2pm – 5pm
C.E.i. Hair School
88 Peachtree St. SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
If you would like to donate gently used clothing or toiletries feel free to drop them off prior to the event
Between 9am – 7pm
C.E.i. Hair School
88 Peachtree St. SW
Atlanta, GA 30303
Donations will also be accepted at the event on Sunday
Brought to you buy The Pearson Academy, PAYUSA & Powered by Hot 107.9
