It’s Paternity Test Tuesday and we have on Curtis and Hope. They met each other at work where Curtis is the general manager of the bowling alley and Hope is a waitress. Curtis is married and they had sex a couple of times without protection. Abbey ended up pregnant and allegedly waited 3 months to tell Curtis it was his baby.

RELATED: Paternity Test For Man That Named His Alleged Daughter After Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Paternity Test For Married Man That Had Sex With His Co-Worker From The Bowling Alley [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: