Judge In Cosby Case Will Not Recuse Himself [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 09.20.18
Bill Cosby is set to be sentenced next week and his lawyers wanted the judge in the trial to recuse himself. Judge Steven O’Neill of Montgomery County has been through two trials and so much more involving Cosby. The comedian can be sentenced to jail, probation or go to prison.

Eva Marcille mentioned that she thinks they shouldn’t put him in jail because of his age and that he’s not fit to go. Cosby is 81 years-old and wouldn’t be able to defend himself if needed.

The team also discussed Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban. A investigation was done that involved workplace misconduct and it’s over. Mark Cuban will donate $10 million to women’s groups that will help promote women in leadership positions. It will also help with domestic violence victims. Actor Columbus Short has a warrant out for his arrest. He didn’t show up for divorce court and this is the second time he was a no show.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Lots of details have come out since the start of comedian Bill Cosby’s case in 2014. So to help with that, we’ve created a quick gallery to get you up to speed.

 

