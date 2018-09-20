Fans are pissed that Lil Wayne’s Much Anticipated ‘Tha Carter V’ Didn’t Drop Last Night After Being Teased by Young Money

Lil Wayne’s ‘The Carter V’ was supposed to be released last night at Midnight. The album has been anticipated since the release of ‘The Carter IV’ in 2011 and Wayne began promoting it in 2014. Fans were happy that the album was reportedly on its way, only to look at their phones after Midnight to see no update on the album at all.

WHERE TF THIS C5? Been waiting on this masterpiece Since May 5th 2014. Ready to show em you ain’t ever fall off just people fuckin with the grind @LilTunechi — John Rich💣💰 (@JohnGRich) September 21, 2018

If the Carter V doesn’t drop, Lil Wayne bouta have me look stupid in front of hundreds of people💀💀💀 — mavericus☯️ (@mavericus) September 21, 2018

https://twitter.com/VasquezRaul2/status/1042988524297830400

Fans are up in arms because the album was just teased by Wayne’s record label and his daughter Reginae on Twitter last night. And after it was reported that it was dropping at Midnight fans thought this was confirmation.

Unfortunately for hip-hop fans this was just for promotion purposes and the album isn’t quite yet ready, so the rumors were indeed false. This comes at a tough time for Lil Wayne fans because the album has been constantly delayed mostly because of contract disputes between Wayne and his ” stunting like my daddy” collaborator Birdman who is also the CEO of label Wayne was signed to: Cash Money Records.

But earlier this month it was announced that Wayne got the official ownership rights to Young Money Records and could officially release projects under the label without a connection to its former parent company Cash Money. This was fantastic news for hip-hop fans who have been waiting for new music from Wayne for some time.

Wayne did release a mixtape: ‘Dedication 6’ in January of this year. It definitely reminded fans of his talent as he rapped over the instrumentals to hit songs like his classic mixtape from the early 2000’s. While that may have been enough for the casual Wayne fan, but the major Wayne fans weren’t satisfied and craved for new music from the “Lollipop” rapper.

‘Tha Carter IV’ wasn’t to shabby on the charts it had hits like ‘John’ and ‘6 Foot 7 Foot’, but it pails in comparison to its predecessor ‘The Carter 3’ which is considered one of the best hip-hop albums of all-time. The album had such hits as ‘A Milli’, ‘Lollipop’, ‘Mrs. Officer’ and more and ended up selling over 1 million albums in the first week alone. It wasn’t just a win for Lil Wayne but for hip-hop as a whole as fans celebrated its success nationwide.

Despite Wayne’s past success and his undeniable talent fans are wondering what Lil Wayne we’ll get on this album since he hasn’t released in music to promote the new album.

Are we getting the original songs that he recorded that were supposed to come out years ago? Or did Wayne go back in the lab and make some new songs?

What producers has he worked with? What features are on the album?

Guess we’ll have to wait until Midnight to find out!

