2018 Has Been One Of The Most Competitive Years In Hip-Hop In Quite Some Time. A Number Of Artists Are Vying For The Best Album Of The Year. Jay Rock Has Stated His Claim With “Redemption” With Many Calling It A Rap Album Of The Year Candidate.
Jay Rock States His Claim, Talks His Redemption Song & More In Voices.
Voices: Jay Rock “Redemption Is The Best Album of 2018” was originally published on kysdc.com