Voices: Jay Rock “Redemption Is The Best Album of 2018”

Entertainment News
| 09.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

2018 Has Been One Of The Most Competitive Years In Hip-Hop In Quite Some Time. A Number Of Artists Are Vying For The Best Album Of The Year. Jay Rock Has Stated His Claim With “Redemption” With Many Calling It A Rap Album Of The Year Candidate.

Jay Rock States His Claim, Talks His Redemption Song & More In Voices.

RELATED: Watch: Episode 2 Of Jay Rock’s ‘Road To Redemption’ Shows Us His Early Relationship With Kendrick Lamar

RELATED: Watch: Jay Rock Drops Episode One Of ‘Road To Redemption’ In Anticipation For His Upcoming Album

Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)

Meet The Artists On Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE Photo Gallery)

Voices: Jay Rock “Redemption Is The Best Album of 2018” was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close