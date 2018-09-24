CLOSE
Tiger Woods Wins 1st PGA Tournament Since 2013, Still Canceled

Donald Trump's favorite Black golfer took home his first W in years but he's still all kinds of bush

Tiger Woods

After five long years, Tiger Woods is a champion again.

On Sunday (Sep. 23) the former first overall pick of the 2004 Chappelle Show Racial Draft finally took home a W when he ended the final day of play with a -11 under 269 in the TOUR Championship which was good enough to earn him his first tournament dub since 2013 and 80th career PGA TOUR win.

It’s been a long road back to relevancy for Tiger as the last few years of his life has been marred with health issues, DUI‘s, surgeries, and worst of all, caping for Donald Trump. Now that Tiger’s finally back in the winning column his lifelong fans are hoping the second act of Tiger Woods’ legend is coming to fruition.

Don’t get it twisted though, Tiger’s still canceled as far as the culture goes. Them uppity folks that view golf the same way we view ball can celebrate this man’s legacy like a phoenix rising out of the ashes all they want, but we’ll never forget how far down Mac Daddy Santa fell into the sunken place and all the f*ckery he did to get down there.

