Bill Cosby Sentenced to 3 to 10 Years in State Prison

America’s TV dad has officially been sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison.
A number of women have come out and accused the “Cosby Show” star if sexual assault dating back to the 1960s. The prosecutors in this particular case, pushed for a more severe 5 to 10 year sentence but weren’t successful. In addition to prison time, Cosby will also be classified as a “violent sexual predator”. The judge involved in the court battle, Steven O’Neill has denied a bail option for Cosby. It seems as thought the court and the jury is intending to make an example of Cosby in this present era of the #Metoo movement that’s seen celebrities from Kevin Spacey to Harvey Weinstein face trending sexual assault charges.
Cosby is apparently committed to appealing the sentence, but give his age (81) and his health conditions, like being legally blind amongst other things, some are wondering whether it’s worth it on the prosecutions part to oush further, with some suggesting house arrest.
Cosby has also been fined $25,000 plus the costs of prosecution for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand. In just April Cosby was also found guilty of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and assaulting a woman in 2004.
Cosby is known for portraying the loving father ‘Heathcliff Huxtable’ in the now American classic sitcom ‘The Cosby Show’, the show ran for a long eight seasons and became a staple in the Africa-American community especially because of its positive portrayals of modern African-American families. Cosby then went on to full impact the culture in many different ways that can still be felt today.
