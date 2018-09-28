CLOSE
Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Attorneys Over Legal Fees

Pill Cosby is getting hit in the wallet from all angles.

Bill Cosby Mugshot

Source: Montgomery County Correctional Facility / Montgomery County Correctional Facility

Bill Cosby is steady racking up the L’s. The currently imprisoned sexual offender is also getting sued by his former attorneys over legal fees. 

Page Six reports that Schnader Harrison Segal and Lewis, a Philadelphia-based law firm, claims that Cosby owes them more than $280,000.

Although one of the firm’s partners, Sam Silver, worked for Cosby for a year in his civil and criminal cases, the 81-year-old has refused to cough up the dough. Reportedly, the firm first served the fallen comedian earlier this month seeking $50,000.

Schnader Harrison Segal and Lewis is seeking $282,948 plus interest and late fees per its filing in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

As for Cosby, he’s currently living in a cell in Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Collegeville, PA, which is about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Photo: Montgomery County Correctional Facility

Bill Cosby Sued by Ex Attorneys Over Legal Fees was originally published on hiphopwired.com

