Border Patrol Agent Causes Wildfire During Gender Reveal Party

Many enjoy watching gender reveals on social media and seeing the reactions of the parents-to-be as well as the family get excited. The Washington Post reports that Dennis Dickey an off-duty Border Patrol agent wanted to do an exciting gender reveal party for his wife, but it ended in a wildfire. This fire happened in April of last year and now Dickey will spend five years on probation.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He also has to pay over $8 million in restitution. Dickey filled a target with colored powder and when it exploded was supposed to come out either blue or pink. This target that was also filled with Tannerite and reports say it’s highly explosive.
RELATED: Mass Shooting At Baby Gender Reveal Party
This fire spread very quickly over 47,000 acres and it took nearly 800 firefighters to control it. Although, Dickey admitted and took responsibility for starting the fire he also was changed with violating U.S. Forest Service as well as causing a fire without a permit. Dickey signed an agreement to begin paying $500 a month for the next 20 years.
RELATED: 74-Year-Old Man Found Alive In D.C. Senior Complex 5 Days After Fire
RELATED: Black Firefighters Say They’re Harassed With Racist Slurs, Threats And Even Feces
Remy Ma Is Glowing & Her Beautiful Baby Bump Is Growing [PHOTOS]
Remy Ma Is Glowing & Her Beautiful Baby Bump Is Growing [PHOTOS]
1. Remy Ma Is Glowing1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
The Latest:
- Cardi B Was All Smiles And Style Turning Herself Into The Police
- How Scientists Discovered The Identity Of Black Woman Buried More Than 150 Years Ago
- John Legend Announces His First Christmas Album; Tour Comes To ATL Nov 20th
- Lil Pump Cancels His Harvard Dropout Tour Dates, Might Have To Do A Bid
- #ReecQOTD FT. Monyetta Shaw – How Do You Co-parent Successfully – Life after Ne-Yo – and mor.
- MODEL MONDAY: Iesha Hodges Is A New Kind Of Blonde Bombshell
- Cardi B Will Reportedly Turn Herself Into Police Over Strip Club Fight
- Kanye West Vows To “Abolish 13th Amendment” On Slavery While Wearing “MAGA” Hat
- Webbie Talks New Savage Life Album, Parenthood, God & Thoughts On Bill Cosby
- ‘Insecure’ Recap: Nathan Ghosted Because He Literally Can’t Talk About His Feelings
Border Patrol Agent Causes Wildfire During Gender Reveal Party was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com