Lauryn Hill Cancels Houston Shows Hour Before Showtime And Hit With Lawsuit [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is here and giving us all the juicy gossip about Lauryn Hill! Over the past several month Hill has been on tour, but some fans have been angry about her showing up late, leaving early and only performing five songs. Houston fans were really disappointed after the singer sent out a note hours before that show that it will have to be cancelled.

Hill mentioned that she came down with a bad cold and can’t strain her voice anymore, she won’t be performing now until next year there. During the weekend Hill was also hit with a lawsuit by America Express. The credit card company is claiming she hasn’t paid her $400,000 bill that she racked up. They’ve tried to collect, but hasn’t been able to receive any money.

We also are praying for Kelis as her ex-nanny filed a lawsuit against her. The nanny claims that Kelis left her in London with no plane ticket and owes her money from doing her job. We will have to wait and see how all this plays out with both Lauryn Hill and Kelis.

