Porsha Williams Engaged!

Just a week after announcing her pregnancy with boyfriend Dennis McKinley, the lucky fella put a ring on it!

Dennis reportedly spent two months planning the romantic engagement. He “rented out a venue and took Porsha via helicopter there,” Porsha’s rep told PEOPLE. Dennis pulled out all the stops. There were rose petals and candles everywhere. A cameraman was on deck to capture the moment.

“After they were officially engaged, they threw a prayer party for Baby McKinley. She doesn’t want any focus on the ring, etc., but it’s huge and gorgeous!” her rep added.

The reality TV Star is living a real life fantasy after struggling to find love and get pregnant. Now she has both. Congrats!

