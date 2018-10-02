Meek Mill Lands Role In Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Film “12 O’Clock Boys”

Meek Mill is releasing new music and according to The Jasmine Brand will be starring in Jada Pinkett-Smith’s film, “12 O’Clock Boys.” This film will be an adaptation of Lotfy Nathan’s documentary from 2013. “12 O’Clock Boys,” the movie was ordered by Sony and Overbrook Entertainment. Meek Mill is excited to take on this role and possibly do more movies in the future.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Production has already begun and it will tell a story about a character named “Mouse.” His goal in the film is to be initiated into a bike riders gang named, “Midnight Clique,” that’s from Baltimore, Maryland. Meek Mill is stepping into the big role as the leader of the bike gang that Mouse wants to join.

RELATED: Meek Mill’s Next Album Will Have A Song About Colin Kaepernick

He will play alongside, Teyonah Paris, Jahi Winston and Will Catlett. Winston will play Mouse’s character. This is not Mill’s first movie, he starred in the movie “Streets,” which was released in 2011. We can’t wait to see this film and congratulations on landing the role!

RELATED: Why It’s So Dope That Drake & Meek Mill Performed Together [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Meek Mill Sounds Off On Trump, Says People Should “Use Power” To Vote For Change

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018 49 photos Launch gallery Meek Mill at Made In America 2018 1. Meek Mill and Dj Bran Source:R1 Digital 1 of 49 2. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 2 of 49 3. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 3 of 49 4. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 4 of 49 5. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 5 of 49 6. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 6 of 49 7. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 7 of 49 8. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 8 of 49 9. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 9 of 49 10. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 10 of 49 11. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 11 of 49 12. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 12 of 49 13. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 13 of 49 14. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 14 of 49 15. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 15 of 49 16. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 16 of 49 17. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 17 of 49 18. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 18 of 49 19. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 19 of 49 20. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 20 of 49 21. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 21 of 49 22. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 22 of 49 23. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 23 of 49 24. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 24 of 49 25. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 25 of 49 26. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 26 of 49 27. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 27 of 49 28. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 28 of 49 29. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 29 of 49 30. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 30 of 49 31. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 31 of 49 32. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 32 of 49 33. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 33 of 49 34. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 34 of 49 35. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 35 of 49 36. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 36 of 49 37. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 37 of 49 38. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 38 of 49 39. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 39 of 49 40. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 40 of 49 41. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 41 of 49 42. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 42 of 49 43. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 43 of 49 44. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 44 of 49 45. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 45 of 49 46. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 46 of 49 47. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 47 of 49 48. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 48 of 49 49. Meek Mill Source:R1 Digital 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading Meek Mill at Made In America 2018 Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

The Latest:

Meek Mill Lands Role In Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Film “12 O’Clock Boys” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com