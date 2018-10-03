Traci Braxton Gets Real About Why She Continued On With “Braxton Family Values” Without Her Sisters & What Family Member She Isn’t Speaking To [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Traci Braxton came by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about the latest season of the “Braxton Family Values” and the emotional episode when they met with Iyanla Vanzant. So many rumors have gone around about why Traci was the only person that came to film for the show. She mentioned that she loves her job and her family knew that she was going to continue on with or without them.

Traci spoke about how they all got on a call and when all of them decided to strike against the show she told them she wasn’t going to do that. She believes she has an obligation and loves what she does. This season we’ve watched Traci and friends such as, Phaedra Parks, Flavor Flav, Kym Whitley on the show. The angle is to show a different side to Traci because she feels people don’t know who she really is.

During the interview Traci got real as she talked about the explosive episode with Vanzant. Things got very heated between the family and a lot of yelling was done. Traci hasn’t spoken to Tamar Braxton and also mentioned she hasn’t met her new man. Through all the ups and downs Traci loves her family, but she loves her job on this television show and won’t let anyone stand in the way with it. Traci spoke about how when they were younger she was the protector over her sisters, but right now she’s doing what she wants to do for her family and career.

