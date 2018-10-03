Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the info on Kelly Rowland! The singer was recently tapped to play Gladys Knight in the BET scripted series. Gary loves this idea and Rickey Smiley believes that she should’ve played Donna Summer instead. Kelly has been focused on music, fashion and now we will get to see her on television.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

There is no word on when the show will begin production, but we’re so happy for Kelly and can’t wait to see her in this role. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” trailer came out this week and it looks like it’s going to be good. One of the new wives on the show, Shamari DeVoe married to Ronnie DeVoe is taking over the show. Gary mentioned that this trailer makes him love her. Da Brat spoke about how she’s nice, friendly and fun.

RELATED: Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland Approve Of Michelle Williams’ Fiancé

Rickey mentioned that he’s happy for her, but doesn’t want to see any attacking of any of the casts members be done. Gary also wished Cathy Hughes a happy 38th anniversary for Urban One!

RELATED: What Beyoncè & Kelly Rowland Think About Michelle Willams’ Fiancè [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kelly Rowland’s Family Photos Are Black Family Goals

The Latest:

Kelly Rowland To Play Gladys Knight? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com