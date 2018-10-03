Toys ‘R’ Us To Make A Comeback?

Many were sad back in June when Toys ‘R’ Us closed all of its US stores. According to CNN Money, it was all part of the businesses bankruptcy and liquidation plan. Get excited though because you might be able to become a Toys ‘R’ Us kid again!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
2 weeks after the announcement of the closing of Toys ‘R’ Us founder, Charles Lazarus passed away at the age of 94. The owners of the toy store are looking to restart the business as this information was disclosed in a court filing this week. An auction was supposed to happen, but owners of the company decided to cancel the auction. Toys ‘R’ Us would like to, “create new, domestic, retail operating businesses under the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us names, as well as expand its international presence and further develop its private brands business.”
RELATED: British Headkrack Reveals How He Lost $600 In A Toys “R” Us Scam [EXCLUSIVE]
It’s not certain on how Toys ‘R’ Us will come back to life, but we will just watch and wait. With Christmas time coming around this will be perfect for shopping!
RELATED: No More Toys ‘R Us: Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Toys “R” Us Founder Dies One Week After Company Goes Under
Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]
Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]
1. Russell Wilson1 of 16
2. Tom Joyner2 of 16
3. Muhammad Ali3 of 16
4. Oprah Winfrey4 of 16
5. Russell Simmons5 of 16
6. Earvin “Magic” Johnson6 of 16
7. Denzel Washington7 of 16
8. Janet Jackson8 of 16
9. Usher9 of 16
10. Will Smith10 of 16
11. Shaquille O’Neal11 of 16
12. Sheryl Lee Ralph12 of 16
13. Neyo13 of 16
14. Jennifer Hudson14 of 16
15. Kerry Washington15 of 16
16. Will.i.am16 of 16
The Latest:
- Take The Music Survey To Win Drake & Migos Tix, Plus $250
- Kelly Rowland To Play Gladys Knight? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Scary: The Presidential Alert Test Has Twitter Imagining Gross Things Trump Could Send Us
- Black Mirror Effect: We’re ThisClose To Being Ranked By A Social Credit Score IRL
- Swizz Beatz Talks Music, Kanye, And More on the Quick Silva Show
- Child Star Dee From ‘What’s Happening’ Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery
- 5 Traffic Woes To Think About Ahead Of Super Bowl Week In Atlanta
- Prayer Vigil To Be Held For Atlanta Native, TSU Football Player Christion Abercrombie
- A1 and Lyrica Reveal Their Baby’s Gender AND The Baby’s Father
- In Fashion: Reebok x Bronze 56k – Club C 85 [Dropping 10/5]
Toys ‘R’ Us To Make A Comeback? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com