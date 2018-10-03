CLOSE
National
Home > National

Toys ‘R’ Us To Make A Comeback?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Toys R Us to close all stores in the UK

Source: Wheatley/WENN / WENN

Many were sad back in June when Toys ‘R’ Us closed all of its US stores. According to CNN Money, it was all part of the businesses bankruptcy and liquidation plan. Get excited though because you might be able to become a Toys ‘R’ Us kid again!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

2 weeks after the announcement of the closing of Toys ‘R’ Us founder, Charles Lazarus passed away at the age of 94. The owners of the toy store are looking to restart the business as this information was disclosed in a court filing this week. An auction was supposed to happen, but owners of the company decided to cancel the auction. Toys ‘R’ Us would like to, “create new, domestic, retail operating businesses under the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us names, as well as expand its international presence and further develop its private brands business.”

RELATED: British Headkrack Reveals How He Lost $600 In A Toys “R” Us Scam [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s not certain on how Toys ‘R’ Us will come back to life, but we will just watch and wait. With Christmas time coming around this will be perfect for shopping!

RELATED: No More Toys ‘R Us: Geoffrey Giraffe Is Officially Unemployed [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Toys “R” Us Founder Dies One Week After Company Goes Under

Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]

Celebrities That Give Back [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Toys ‘R’ Us To Make A Comeback? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close