Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 5 [VIDEO]

Rock-T is back and he has your NFL picks for week 5! The Miami Dolphins go against the Cincinnati Bengals and Rock-T thinks the Bengals will take them down. His picks for rest of the games for the week are pretty interesting.
He has Pittsburgh winning against the Falcons as well as the Kansas City over Jacksonville. Rock-T thinks New Orleans will beat Washington, and Baltimore will take down Cleveland. He believes the Rams will beat Seattle and doesn’t think the Eagles have a chance against Minnesota.
How you feeling about these picks this week?
