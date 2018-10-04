CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 5 [VIDEO]

3 reads
Leave a comment

Rock-T is back and he has your NFL picks for week 5! The Miami Dolphins go against the Cincinnati Bengals and Rock-T thinks the Bengals will take them down. His picks for rest of the games for the week are pretty interesting.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He has Pittsburgh winning against the Falcons as well as the Kansas City over Jacksonville. Rock-T thinks New Orleans will beat Washington, and Baltimore will take down Cleveland. He believes the Rams will beat Seattle and doesn’t think the Eagles have a chance against Minnesota.

RELATED: Can Rock-T The Sports Genius (Or Anyone) Name 5 Black Hockey Players? [EXCLUSIVE]

How you feeling about these picks this week?

RELATED: Australian Football Players Dress Up In Blackface As Serena & Venus Williams [PHOTO]

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 5 [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close