Nicki Minaj is making headlines again and this time she might be heading to court. According to The Jasmine Brand, Nicki’s former stylist, Maher Jridi is claiming the rapper allegedly didn’t return certain garments she wore. Jridi mentioned in a statement that he paid a lot of money for rented clothing for different events from an unnamed wardrobe company.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The clothing company is now suing Jridi for nearly $74,000 and he has decided to sue Nicki. Jridi and Nicki have been close for quite sometime and he even worked with her for the H&M promo. The stylist doesn’t understand why Nicki wore the outfits, but didn’t return them and if they have their day in court she will have to speak on the situation.

RELATED: Did Meek Mill Take Aim At ‘Narcissist’ Nicki Minaj With This Instagram Post?

Weeks ago Nicki also made headlines after a brief fight with rapper, Cardi B. The fight was allegedly over statements Nicki made about Cardi B as a mother. We will keep you posted on what happens between Nicki and her former stylist.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Reveals Experience With Domestic Violence In ‘Queen’ Doc Trailer

RELATED: Remy Ma Hits ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Papoose, Talks Non-Relationship With Nicki Minaj

The Latest:

Nicki Minaj Being Sued By Former Stylist For Allegedly Not Returning Clothes was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com