Black Hollywood is putting in that work right now. If it were a person, Black Hollywood would have clear skin, an immaculate hairline, edges to die for and a shoe game worthy of its own show on Complex. The future is bright. Black stars from the 99s and 2000s are becoming bosses, moving from in front of the camera to behind the camera. Gabrielle Union’s production company just secured the rights to the next big YA novel turned movie 500 Words Or Less. Kevin Hart just produced his first movie, Night School, which opened at number 1 at the box offices.

With all this success and transitioning, who are the stars of tomorrow? Well, if the next crop of actors and actresses are a sign of the future, the kids of Black Hollywood will be alright. We have a bunch of super talented actors, who are getting all the roles, Brian Tyree Henry, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita N’yongo, Tiffany Haddish and more, but who’s next? Here is a list of 6 actors you need to put on your radar right now. They are the future.

Jonathan Majors – Whether playing a tough guy gangster from Detroit in the 80s or a badass American soldier in 1892, Jonathan Majors has a lot of range. Most recently you saw him pull off a stellar performance in White Boy Rick as Johnny “Lil Man” Curry. He was so good in that role that you wouldn’t have even noticed he played a soldier in the movie Hostiles. He transforms into characters. Now, he is about to get his break alongside Jurnee Smollett Bell in HBO’s Lovecraft Country produced by Jordan Peele for HBO. So take advice from me get familiar now.

6 Black Actors And Actresses That Are About To Take Over Hollywood was originally published on globalgrind.com

