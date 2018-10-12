Anthony Anderson Wants To Complete His Degree From Howard University And Graduate With His Son In 2022

Anthony Anderson might be a successful actor, but he still has goals he wants to complete. According to The Jasmine Brand, Anderson went to Howard University and was paying for his education by himself. After not being able to afford it anymore he was forced to leave.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
His son currently attends the university and he decided that he would fulfill his goals. Anderson said, “I was paying for college myself, and I ran out of money after my junior year. I’ve been speaking with the university … about creating a curriculum that I can take online and at home … so I can walk with my son in 2022. So I have four years to finish one year of college.”
RELATED: Anthony Anderson Will Not Face Charges For Sexual Assault
Howard University isn’t just special because Anderson went there, but he also met his future wife there. Anderson was so proud to drop his son off at the university to begin college and can’t wait to get his degree with him. We wish Anthony Anderson the best of luck!
RELATED: Anthony Anderson To Star In Netflix Chicago Hip-Hop Film “Beats”
RELATED: Will Tracee Ellis Ross Leave “Black-ish” If She Doesn’t Receive A Salary Comparable To Anthony Anderson’s?
All The Life Lessons We Learned From The Kids On ‘Blackish’
All The Life Lessons We Learned From The Kids On ‘Blackish’
1. Life Lessons We Learned From ‘Blackish’1 of 4
2. Spanking Isn’t The Only Way2 of 4
3. It’s OK To Be Yourself3 of 4
4. Stand Up For Yourself4 of 4
The Latest:
- State Court Throws Out Death Penalty Disproportionately Affecting Black People
- ‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate Digs Up Another Bone From Bonnie’s Graveyard Of Secrets
- House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb Host Jumps Out Window
- Bad Bunny ft. Drake “Mia,” Wiz Khalifa ft. Jimmy Wopo & Hardo “Blue Hunnids” & More | Daily Visuals 10.11.18
- Kevin Hart Being Sued By Former Business Partner [EXCLUSIVE]
- Leah’s Lemonade: TI Calls Kanye Out “I Refuse To Associate Myself With Something So Vile..”
- Jeff Johnson On Alec Baldwin: “Playing Donald Trump Has Made Him Insane” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Read Kanye’s Full White House Rant In The Oval Office, Word For Sunken Word
- Blac Chyna Has Been In The Studio Recording “Kind Of Fire” Music, Blame Drake
- Meek Mill Partners With Roc Nation & Puma To Upgrade His Old Stomping Grounds
Anthony Anderson Wants To Complete His Degree From Howard University And Graduate With His Son In 2022 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com