Amy Winehouse Hologram Tour Is Happening In 2019

Before her unexpected death in 2011 Amy Winehouse seemed well on her way to international superstardom but like many artists before her the addiction to alcohol and substance abuse derailed her career and ended up being the reason for her too early demise.

Now her family is looking to keep her essence alive by embarking on a hologram tour in conjunction with BASE Hologram. Rolling Stone is reporting that the singer’s estate has come to an agreement with the entertainment company to kick off a tour next year that will feature “digitally remastered arrangements of [Winehouse’s] classics” while the hologram “will be backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.”

After Tupac shook up Coachella back in 2012 via digital hologram, there was talk of a Biggie and even Elvis hologram tour but none of those every came to fruition for whatever reasons. But this seems like it may very well be a go and Amy’s father, Mitch told Rolling Stone that this was a “dream for us.” He went on to add “To see her perform again is something special that really can’t be put into words. Our daughter’s music touched the lives of millions of people and it means everything that her legacy will continue in this innovative and groundbreaking way.”

But this won’t just be a tour for the sake of banking off of Amy’s legacy. The hologram tour will also be used to raise money for the Amy Winehouse Foundation which works to stymie young people’s abuse of drugs and alcohol. Sounds kosher to us.

No word yet on when the tour will be ready to get on the road but should everything go accordingly we’re all going to be looking at Puff Daddy expecting him to take Biggie’s likeness on the road one last time.

