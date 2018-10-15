After walking down the aisle in May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child. The royal family announced the joyous news in a statement on Instagram, today, thanking the world for their support.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” they added.

According to Rebacca English at The Daily Mail, Meghan is about 12 weeks pregnant and “feeling well.” The Dutchess Of Cambridge could be seen carrying objects like a binder in front of her belly while recently leaving the airport. And kept it fashionable coy loosely-fitted dresses.

Meghan is in good health, we are told, and has had her 12 week scan #royalbaby — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

Harry and Meghan told the Royal Family at Eugenie’s wedding on Friday. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

The royal family is ecstatic about the news. “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” Meghan’s mother Doris Ragland released a statement via Kensington Palace.

Meghan and Prince Harry are currently in Australia on their first royal tour.

Congrats!

RELATED STORIES:

This Is Meghan Markle’s Mother’s ‘Biggest Highlight’ From The Royal Wedding

GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle Keeps It Cute In Trench Coat Dress While Celebrating Nelson Mandela

The #RoyalBaby: Meghan Markle Is Pregnant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9: