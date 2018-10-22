‘Luke Cage’ Might Get A Second Chance After Being Cancelled [EXCLUSIVE]

| 10.22.18
Over the past several weeks Netflix has cancelled some of our favorite shows. Recently they announced ‘Orange Is The New Black’ would only have one more season and ‘Iron Fist’ would be cancelled. ‘Luke Cage’ won’t be returning either and fans weren’t happy about that.

Marvel is allegedly coming out with a streaming app and there’s hope that some of these superhero shows will come back. Headkrack believes that the problem is more than just Black people need to support these shows.

Famous Dex opened up for rapper YG at Shocktoberfest and reports state that he jumped into the audience. He caused a stampede to happen and it became a safety hazard. The show had to be cancelled and Famous Dex allegedly pulled a gun out when fans crowded around his car.

