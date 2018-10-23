Coral Springs Police Department Releases Statement Defending Beating Of 14-Year-Old Girl [EXCLUSIVE]

A video of two officers from the Coral Springs Police Department is going viral after one held her down while the other punched her repeatedly. Jeff Johnson spoke about what happened and read the statement that was released by the department defending the officers actions. They mentioned that because of the girls stature and by her resisting arrest they had to give her distraction shots.

Johnson called the statement, “Bull****,” and is asking everyone to call up the department to complain. The midterm elections are coming up and it is imperative that everyone votes. Johnson believes that Donald Trump is creating a state of fear so that some people decide not to cast their ballot.

Trump for the past couple of days has been talking about the caravan of people coming from Guatemala. They are seeking a better life here and he’s calling a lot of them criminals and saying this is a national emergency.

