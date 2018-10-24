Rapper Dies While Trying To Perform Stunt Like Tom Cruise On Airplane [EXCLUSIVE]

| 10.24.18
Every artist wants to try to make great music videos for their fans to watch. Canadian rapper, Jon James wanted to make a dope video and decided to perform stunts that were similar to what Tom Cruise did in the movie “Mission Impossible.” According to Headkrack, the rapper went on the wing of the plane and suddenly the plane hit a bad air pocket.

This caused him to fall and he tried for as long as he could to hold onto the wing of the aircraft, but couldn’t. James died filming something that he always wanted to do. The pilot landed the plane safely and there were no other injuries involved with this incident.

In other hip-hop news, Quavo a couple months ago during an interview spoke about a possible mixtape with the Migos and Drake. Fans were pretty excited about it, but unfortunately that won’t be happening.

Rapper Dies While Trying To Perform Stunt Like Tom Cruise On Airplane [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

