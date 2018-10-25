Chris Brown & Tory Lanez Working On Album Together [EXCLUSIVE]

We love when two dope artist can team up and create a masterpiece. Chris Brown and Tory Lanez are currently working on an album together and fans are pretty excited about it. Tory can sing as well as rap and will work with Chris to create an unforgettable gem that will make us play the music all day long.
Chris has shown off his rapping skills on Instagram and we can’t wait to hear these two collaborate. Moving on to another story in hip-hop, the Migos are being sued by M.O.S. for allegedly stealing the song “Walk It Like I Talk It.” The two songs do sound a bit similar, but Headkrack mentioned their style and flow is different.
Tommie Lee of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” might be fired from the show after being arrested twice in a 48-hour period. One of the charges is for child cruelty because she allegedly stalked her daughter.
