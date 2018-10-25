“Rickey Smiley For Real,” returns on October 30th at 8pm/7c on TV One and this week everyone got together for the premiere. Rickey Smiley took photos with Tamika Scott of Xscape, Lisa Wu and many more (see the red carpet photos below). Gary With Da Tea mentioned that there is a rumor going around that Rickey and Lisa are currently dating.
Rickey couldn’t believe it and spoke about how these are the reasons he doesn’t come out the house. He believes Lisa is a thick fine woman and wouldn’t mind dating her, but that’s not the case. Just last month people claimed he was dating Porsha Williams and then she announced she was pregnant by her fiance, Dennis McKinley. Rickey also stated he doesn’t have her phone number and although the two were photographed at the event he’s still single.
In other celebrity news, Blac Chyna will be on some episodes of “Love & Hip-Hop.” Gary mentioned that she will be cashing in a lot of coins and will be the highest paid non-Kardashian.
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 5 Red Carpet Premiere [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Shuts Down Rumors That He’s Dating Lisa Wu [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com