Identical Pipe Bomb Package Headed To Atlanta CNN Center Intercepted

According to Atlanta officials, a suspicious package very similar to the mail bombs sent to many political figures last week was intercepted while on it’s way to the the CNN Center in Atlanta. The package was picked up by Atlanta Police after a call from the local post office. It was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan. There has been no official word on if the packages were linked, but police are still investigating. Officials say the CNN Center is say and running normal.

