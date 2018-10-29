CLOSE
ATL
Home > ATL

Identical Pipe Bomb Package Headed To Atlanta CNN Center Intercepted

3 reads
Leave a comment
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

According to Atlanta officials, a suspicious package very similar to the mail bombs sent to many political figures last week was intercepted while on it’s way to the the CNN Center in Atlanta. The package was picked up by Atlanta Police after a call from the local post office. It was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan. There has been no official word on if the packages were linked, but police are still investigating. Officials say the CNN Center is say and running normal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

 

CNN Atlanta mail bomb , Cnn Center

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close