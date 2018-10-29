Jermaine Dupri Shares His Stance On Why Boycotts & Marches Don’t Work Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]

A couple weeks ago Rihanna announced that she declined to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019. In her statement she mentioned that she was supporting Colin Kaepernick and was boycotting football. Now, Jermaine Dupri is speaking out about artists who aren’t using platforms like the Super Bowl for social change.

Jermaine said, “Boycotts and marches don’t seem like they work to me, I’m sorry. I think they should send a message while they’re onstage, take advantage of your platform.”

He believes that Rihanna and other artists could do a better job with getting the message out. Rickey Smiley mentioned that if Rihanna decided to perform she could’ve just took a knee at the Super Bowl.

In other entertainment news, a venue is trying to make Travis Scott pay the bill for a fan that was left paralyzed after his performance. Gary With Da Tea spoke about how Travis didn’t have the proper insurance for the show at Terminal 5 and could be getting sued for a lot of money. Rickey gave insight to this story by sharing that it’s a promoters job to get insurance and that Travis was only obligated to show up to perform.

