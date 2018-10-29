Jermaine Dupri Shares His Stance On Why Boycotts & Marches Don’t Work Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 10.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

A couple weeks ago Rihanna announced that she declined to perform at the Super Bowl in 2019. In her statement she mentioned that she was supporting Colin Kaepernick and was boycotting football. Now, Jermaine Dupri is speaking out about artists who aren’t using platforms like the Super Bowl for social change.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jermaine said, “Boycotts and marches don’t seem like they work to me, I’m sorry. I think they should send a message while they’re onstage, take advantage of your platform.”

He believes that Rihanna and other artists could do a better job with getting the message out. Rickey Smiley mentioned that if Rihanna decided to perform she could’ve just took a knee at the Super Bowl.

SEE ALSO: I’m Good Beloved, Enjoy: Rihanna Declines Super Bowl Halftime Show In Support Of Colin Kaepernick

In other entertainment news, a venue is trying to make Travis Scott pay the bill for a fan that was left paralyzed after his performance. Gary With Da Tea spoke about how Travis didn’t have the proper insurance for the show at Terminal 5 and could be getting sued for a lot of money. Rickey gave insight to this story by sharing that it’s a promoters job to get insurance and that Travis was only obligated to show up to perform.

See more sexy photos of Rihanna below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

Continue reading 11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

11 Super Sexy Photos Of Thick Rihanna

We don't know if you can take it, but Thick Rihanna is here to stay

Jermaine Dupri Shares His Stance On Why Boycotts & Marches Don’t Work Anymore [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close