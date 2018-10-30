Mother Of Missing 2-Year-Old Charged With Abandonment

A Texas mother who reported her 2-year-old missing is now in jail and has been charged with filing a false report and abandoning and endangering a child.

CBS reports on Sunday morning Tiaundra Kae Christon told College Station police that her toddler was missing from a local Park. Police said Christon’s story was that she went to her car to get a bottle for the baby, Hazana Anderson, and when she returned Hazana was no longer in her stroller.

Investigators reportedly later determined Christon was not providing truthful information regarding the incident.

She was reportedly charged with abandoning/ endangering a child because Christon placed the child in an environment, “near a body of water”, that posed a potential risk to the safety of the child.

Police say Hazana was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with gold writing that says “Girl Squad,” a green jacket, cream-color ruffled pants and pink socks and sneakers.

If you have any information about 2-year-old Hazan should call CSPD at (979)764-3600.

Celebrating Celebrities From Texas 29 photos Launch gallery Celebrating Celebrities From Texas 1. Grant Hill is from Dallas 1 of 29 2. Brittney Griner is from Houston 2 of 29 3. Lamarcus Aldridge is from Dallas 3 of 29 4. Lil Twist is from Dallas 4 of 29 5. Pam Oliver is from Dallas 5 of 29 6. Tevin Campbell is from Dallas 6 of 29 7. Chris Bosh is from Dallas 7 of 29 8. Jill Marie Jones is from Dallas 8 of 29 9. Yolanda Adams is from Houston 9 of 29 10. Billy Preston is from Houston 10 of 29 11. Latavia Roberson is from Houston 11 of 29 12. Loni Love is from Houston 12 of 29 13. Crystle Stewart is from Houston 13 of 29 14. Letoya Luckett is from Houston 14 of 29 15. Micahael Strahan is from Houston 15 of 29 16. Texas Battle is from Houston 16 of 29 17. Phylicia Rashad is from Houston 17 of 29 18. Chandra Wilson is from Houston 18 of 29 19. Loretta Devine is from Houston 19 of 29 20. David and Tamela Mann are from Ft. Worth 20 of 29 21. Usher was born in Dallas 21 of 29 22. Isaiah Washington is from Houston 22 of 29 23. Debbie Allen is from Houston 23 of 29 24. Kirk Franklin is from Ft. Worth 24 of 29 25. Eva Longoria is from Corpus Christi 25 of 29 26. Jamie Foxx is from Terrell 26 of 29 27. Forest Whitaker is from Longview 27 of 29 28. Bun B is from Houston 28 of 29 29. Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles are from Houston 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrating Celebrities From Texas Celebrating Celebrities From Texas Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Click through to see which of your favorite actors, singers, athletes and beauty queens are from Texas!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Mother Of Missing 2-Year-Old Charged With Abandonment was originally published on blackamericaweb.com