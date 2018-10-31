CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meek Mill ft. Jeremih & PnB Rock “Dangerous,” Busta Rhymes “Flipmode Squad Meets The Conglomerate” & More | Daily Visuals 10.30.18

Meek Mill keeps on enjoying post-prison life and Busta Rhymes links the old school to the new class. Today's Daily Visuals.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Source: NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

While his fans await a brand new full length post-prison LP, Meek Mill continues to take his time with his highly anticipated project and instead revisits the EP Legends Of The Summer for his latest video.

Choosing to give life to the laid back Jeremih and PnB Rock cut “Dangerous,” Meek gets so much deserved TLC from a thick young woman who seems like she’d wait for him should he do another bid. Hopefully he never has to do.

From the rappers of present day to the OG’s of the past, Busta Rhymes pics up the mic to remind everyone that even though he’s been eating well he and his Flipmode crew will still eat any MC who looks like food in the visual to “Flipmode Squad Meets The Conglomerate.” No Lord Have Mercy?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from They. and Wiz Khalifa, Illa J, and more.

MEEK MILL FT. JEREMIH & PNB ROCK – “DANGEROUS”

BUSTA RHYMES FT. THE CONGLOMERATE – “FLIPMODE SQUAD MEETS THE CONGLOMERATE”

THEY. & WIZ KHALIFA – “WHAT I KNOW NOW”

ILLA J – “TOKYO”

ONLY ONE FELIPE – “BARBIE”

KALI UCHIS FT. STEVE LACY – “JUST A STRANGER”

LIGHTSKINKEISHA FT. B SMYTH – “RIDE GOOD”

HALSEY – “WITHOUT ME”

AARON AYE – “COLD WINTERS”

Meek Mill ft. Jeremih & PnB Rock “Dangerous,” Busta Rhymes “Flipmode Squad Meets The Conglomerate” & More | Daily Visuals 10.30.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close