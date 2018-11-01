“Power” fans get ready because it looks like 50 Cent will be doing a prequel of the show. 50 Cent’s character, “Kanan” was killed off last season and it left fans wanting to know about the backstory of him.
On social media, 50 Cent posted a picture of him sitting on old school police cards and told fans about the prequel. Headkrack mentioned this is a dope idea because we can see how Tommy, Tasha and Ghost developed a friendship and what all went down before he was arrested. 50 Cent wouldn’t play himself because it would be late 80’s early 90’s so they would have to cast a younger version of him.
Lastly, musicians and fans gathered to celebrate the life of Mac Miller. The rapper passed away a month ago from a suspected overdose and it left many with a heavy heart. Jhené Aiko, Anderson Paak and many more performed, which makes us know he was really loved.
See 50 Cent drama below!
50 Cent Allegedly Buys 200 Front Row Ja Rule Tickets So Venue Can Be Empty, Twitter Reacts
“Power” Prequel In The Works was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com