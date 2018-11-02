Black Twitter Says Takeoff Is The “Best” Migo After Solo Album Release

Friday at midnight, Takeoff came through with his solo album called The Last Rocket and according to Black Twitter, his solo album is the best of the Migos so far.

Quavo delivered his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho earlier this year and Offset is expected to release his solo album within the upcoming months but right now Twitter is all about Takeoff!

Some people are even saying he is the better rapper out of the group, see the tweets below:

Look at all this heathens just now figuring out that takeoff is the best migo #takeoff pic.twitter.com/T7vIQcXbbR — SuSu🐝 (@SuSu__SuSu_) November 2, 2018

As a migos stan, there are songs on Takeoff’s album that are better than Quavo’s whole ass album. Takeoff the best Migo 100% pic.twitter.com/4Rru7EHwFB — Cole Gedwillo (@cole_tg) November 2, 2018

Takeoff definitely the best Migo. — PRXNCE (@prxnce) November 2, 2018

I TOLD YALL #TAKEOFF IS THE BEST MIGO. THE LAST ROCKET SLAPS pic.twitter.com/3p6X49PKns — Rhine (@Soul_Brother13) November 2, 2018

Takeoff The Best migo

Always Been the best migo

And will continue to be the best migo And no, my mind not changing. pic.twitter.com/q7ZZAwrjqe — PaRappa Da Trappa (@luhveek_) November 2, 2018

Takeoff leaving the studio after proving to everyone he the best Migo #TheLastRocket pic.twitter.com/fFOKXBKh2T — Reborn♠️♥️♣️♦️ (@goReborn) November 2, 2018

First song and it’s confirmed. TAKEOFF IS THE BEST MIGO pic.twitter.com/149VrhofDl — dad bod of the year winner 2018 (@JordanThaGoat) November 2, 2018

Takeoff just may be the best Migos member.. his album was better that Quavo’s and if 21 album anything like his songs on metro album this nigga just may end up with the best album of the year — D_Meez (@d_boyyyz) November 2, 2018

Takeoff is the best out of all 3 Migos, don’t @ me 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Y8jShn6VJX — OCJ (@Oscar_Chavez_7) November 2, 2018

