Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rock-T’s NFL: Week 9 [VIDEO]

Rock T's NFL Pick of the Week

Source: c/s / iOne

It’s the 9th week of the NFL and Rock-T is loving the fact that he was 13-1 last week. For this week he’s taking Chicago over Buffalo and Carolina over Tampa Bay. Kansas City will beat Cleveland while Atlanta will win over the Redskins. Rock-T has Miami winning over the Jets and Pittsburg taking down Baltimore.

Seattle will win over the Chargers and Denver will beat Houston. He has Dallas over Tennessee and believes the Saints will win against the undefeated Rams. Lastly, he wants New England to beat the Packers. What teams do you have winning this week?

 

Rock-T’s NFL: Week 9 [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

