On Tuesday, November 6th we exercise our right to vote. Remember your vote not only matters for you, but for generations of the past and present! See you at the polls!
Make sure you check out 25 Black women running for office below!
#SistasRockTheVote: 25 Black Women Running For Office
1. Sistas Supporting Sistas In The 2018 MidtermsSource:Getty 1 of 26
2. Lucy McBath, GeorgiaSource:Getty 2 of 26
3. Stacey Abrams, GeorgiaSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. Deidre DeJear, Iowa4 of 26
5. Ayana Pressley, Massachusetts5 of 26
6. Jahana Haynes, Connecticut6 of 26
7. Congresswoman Maxine Waters, CaliforniaSource:Getty 7 of 26
8. Adrienne Bell, Texas8 of 26
9. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota9 of 26
10. Cat Brooks, California10 of 26
11. Dr. Vanessa Enoch, Ohio11 of 26
12. Stephany Rose Spaulding, Colorado12 of 26
13. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, Florida13 of 26
14. Dee Thorton, Indiana14 of 26
15. Tish James, New York15 of 26
16. Janice Laws, Georgia16 of 26
17. Juliana Stratton, Illinois17 of 26
18. Lauren Underwood, lllinois18 of 26
19. Linda Coleman, North Carolina19 of 26
20. Kimberly Fobbs, Oklahoma20 of 26
21. Rosalyn Glenn, South Carolina21 of 26
22. Jeannine Lee Lake, Indiana22 of 26
23. Miranda Joseph, Alabama23 of 26
24. Kiana Maria Sears, Arizona24 of 26
25. Cara McClure, Alabama25 of 26
26. Erika Stotts Pearson, Tennessee26 of 26
