Tory Lanez Shares How His Near-Death Experience On A Plane Changed His Work Ethic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tory Lanez continues to put out new music for fans to enjoy. While on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” he expressed how a near-death experience changed his life forever and helped him create his new album “

Nevertheless, Tory recalls when he was on a private jet at 39,000 miles in the air and in less than 30 seconds he went down to 11,000. His heart skipped beats and at that moment he thought he wasn’t going to make it. The cause of the incident occurred because the autopilot disconnected.

Furthermore, after that happened he began to think what did I leave behind as well as change how he works in the music industry. For anyone that knows Tory, he doesn’t really collaborate with other artists, but decided to with this album.

Tory said, “Now it’s about having fun with the music.”

The title “Love Me Now,” is what he thought about after the incident on the jet happened. Tory told Headkrack that he’s no longer taking those private jets and is thankful to still be alive.

Lastly, some of the songs feature Meek Mill, Rich the Kid and many more. The album has also landed at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart on Billboard. Tory plans on to keep coming out with bangers as well as working on new projects with artists he’s always wanted to make music with.

