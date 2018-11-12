Nicki Minaj Shoots Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss


Celebrities gathered last night at the “People’s Choice Awards” to celebrate music, movies and more. Nicki Minaj won not only Female Artist of the Year, but Album of the Year as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

When she won one of the awards she talked about how great Kim Kardashian’s butt looked in a dress and showed her some love. Then while accepting another, Nicki had some words for Michael B. Jordan.

SEE ALSO: Nicki Minaj’s Dressing Room Hit During Shooting At Video Shoot With Tekashi69 &amp; Kanye West

Nicki shouted out Donatella Versace for making her outfit and then said while smiling, “And shout-out to Michael B. Jordan because he’s going to be taking it off of me tonight.”

We aren’t sure if Nicki got her wish, but the crowd cheered and clapped after she said it.

Lastly, Lil Wayne was the guest performer on “Saturday Night Live” and also did a pre-recorded segment. Fans laughed as he did a funny song about consent to touch the booty. Headkrack mentioned that the lyrics were on point and it was pretty hilarious to see Lil Wayne perform it.

See photos of Nicki Minaj below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018

Nicki Minaj Closes Out Made In America 2018




Nicki Minaj Shoots Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close