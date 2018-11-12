

Ray J is a successful business man, reality television star and singer. After speaking to a group of students at Philander Smith College he was inspired to get his degree.

Moreover, Ray J has his eyes on the prize and will start school in January of 2019 to further his business skills. Ray J’s parents both attended HBCU’s and he’s so happy that he will be attending one as well.

In other news, Michelle Willams and her fiance, Chad Johnson continue to share things about their relationship on the show “Chad Loves Michelle,” but it has fans talking. Some of the topics that came up was the fact that Chad isn’t confident to set a date yet and is leaving Michelle confused.

Lastly, Chad wants to keep talking to the therapist and settle more of their problems before setting a date. Gary With Da Tea also mentioned that something doesn’t seem right with Michelle as she speaks about different topics. Rickey Smiley likes Michelle and just hopes the two can settle their issues.

See photos of Ray J’s family below!

Ray J’s Heading To College was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com