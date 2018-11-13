CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Nuketown Map Trailer Released, Arrives On PS4 Consoles First

The map lands on Xbox One and PC November 20.

8 reads
Leave a comment
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Nuketown Map

Source: Activision / Treyarch

A blast from Call of Duty’s past in the form of the Nuketown map is making its triumphant return and should make fans of the mega-popular first-person shooter very happy.

PS4 owners, you’re up first.

That’s right, as promised the fan-favorite Nuketown map will arrive tomorrow for free on PlayStation 4 consoles first as a timed exclusive, sorry Xbox One and PC owners. The setting will be in Russia sporting a winter theme as players will be duking it out in the abandoned town in the snow.

All of the bells and whistles that initially debuted in the map are back but of course with some tweaks such as a secret passageway for your RC-XDs and much better graphics. The trailer also hints at combatants being able to possibly launch the nuclear missile that rests underneath the town. The map looks absolutely gorgeous and better than ever and it seems like it will become a favorite of Black Ops 4 players instantly.

Nuketown will be available for free on PlayStation 4 starting November 13 and will land on Xbox One and PC November 20. You can check out the trailer for the new map below and get hyped.

Photo: Activision/Treyarch

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Nuketown Map Trailer Released, Arrives On PS4 Consoles First was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close