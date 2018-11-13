LightSkinKeisha & Coca Vango Spill All The Tea! [VIDEO]

| 11.13.18
LightSkinKeisha and Coca Vango are L.A. Reid’s newest artist on his Hitco label. The two Atlanta based artist are taking over the music game with their hit songs and social media presence. Keisha and Vango chopped it up with Ally about their new music, rise to fame, and if they see marriage in their future. Check out their answers and more!

Watch LightSkinKeisha’s video to her hit song “Ride Good”

Check out Coca Vango’s hit song “Sauce All On Me”

