H.E.R. Opens Up About Why She’s Such A Private Person And Janet Jackson Coming To Her Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

H.E.R. continues to be a rising star as her fans begin to grow and love her more. While on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” she expressed that she never thought she would be famous and how it all feels surreal.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The music she sings about many can relate to and it’s her personal story as well as thoughts that sit in the back of her mind. Although, H.E.R. is only 21, her music is wise and sounds as if she’s been here before.

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson: The Mother, The Myth, The Legend Part 1. [Exclusive Interview]

Moreover, getting into music started at the young age of three. She recalled sitting on her dads lap as he helped her play the piano and waiting until she got older to learn the guitar. Something that fans might be shocked to know is that H.E.R.’s family love to do karaoke.

H.E.R. also spoke about how supportive her mom was as she was entering the music business.

She said, “My mother embraced what she saw.”

Nevertheless, H.E.R. keeps a very tight circle and is a very private person. She mentioned that some think it’s crazy that she doesn’t show her face, but she wants fans to focus on the music rather than how she looks or how old she is.

H.E.R. is currently on tour and talked about how Janet Jackson loves her music. She spoke about how Janet came to her concert in London and sang every word.

Lastly, Headkrack mentioned that she’s never involved in beef and that we never hear about her dating anyone. H.E.R. opened up about the fact that she hasn’t really dated in life, but right now her focus is music.

See photos of H.E.R. below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Summer Jamz 21 Feat. Chris Brown, H.E.R., 6LACK, & Rich The Kid [PHOTOS] 60 photos Launch gallery Summer Jamz 21 Feat. Chris Brown, H.E.R., 6LACK, & Rich The Kid [PHOTOS] 1. In Bloom Festival 1 of 60 2. Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 2 of 60 3. Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 3 of 60 4. Bryson Tiller Performs At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium 4 of 60 5. Bryson Tiller In Concert – Louisville, KY 5 of 60 6. In Bloom Festival 6 of 60 7. In Bloom Festival 7 of 60 8. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 8 of 60 9. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 9 of 60 10. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 10 of 60 11. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 11 of 60 12. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 12 of 60 13. Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2018 Artist Showcase Presented By American Airlines And Citi On January 27, 2018 In New York City 13 of 60 14. 6lack Celebrates His Grammy Nominations 14 of 60 15. Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2018 Artist Showcase Presented By American Airlines And Citi On January 27, 2018 In New York City 15 of 60 16. Bryson Tiller With Metro Boomin And H.E.R. In Concert At The Hard Rock In Las Vegas 16 of 60 17. Bryson Tiller Performs At The Greek Theatre 17 of 60 18. Future Perform At The O2 Arena 18 of 60 19. Rolling Loud Southern California 19 of 60 20. Rolling Loud Southern California 20 of 60 21. Power 106 FM’s Cali Christmas 2017 21 of 60 22. Power 106 FM’s Cali Christmas 2017 22 of 60 23. Rich The Kid In Concert – New York, NY 23 of 60 24. Rich The Kid In Concert – New York, NY 24 of 60 25. Philipp Plein – February 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows 25 of 60 26. Philipp Plein – February 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows 26 of 60 27. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles – An Event in Basketball Culture 27 of 60 28. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles – An Event in Basketball Culture 28 of 60 29. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles – An Event in Basketball Culture 29 of 60 30. adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles – An Event in Basketball Culture 30 of 60 31. 6lack In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia 31 of 60 32. 6lack In Concert – Atlanta, Georgia 32 of 60 33. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 33 of 60 34. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 34 of 60 35. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 35 of 60 36. 6lack In Concert – Fort Lauderdale, FL 36 of 60 37. Winterfest 2017 37 of 60 38. Winterfest 2017 38 of 60 39. Winterfest 2017 39 of 60 40. Winterfest 2017 40 of 60 41. Winterfest 2017 41 of 60 42. Winterfest 2017 42 of 60 43. Winterfest 2017 43 of 60 44. Winterfest 2017 44 of 60 45. Winterfest 2017 45 of 60 46. Demi Lovato ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour – Los Angeles 46 of 60 47. Demi Lovato ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour – Los Angeles 47 of 60 48. Demi Lovato ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour – Los Angeles 48 of 60 49. Demi Lovato ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour – Los Angeles 49 of 60 50. Variety Power Of Young Hollywood – Arrivals 50 of 60 51. Philipp Plein – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows 51 of 60 52. Philipp Plein – Runway – September 2017 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows 52 of 60 53. Winterfest 2017 53 of 60 54. Winterfest 2017 54 of 60 55. Winterfest 2017 55 of 60 56. Winterfest 2017 56 of 60 57. Winterfest 2017 57 of 60 58. Winterfest 2017 58 of 60 59. Winterfest 2017 59 of 60 60. Demi Lovato ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ World Tour – Los Angeles 60 of 60 Skip ad Continue reading Summer Jamz 21 Feat. Chris Brown, H.E.R., 6LACK, & Rich The Kid [PHOTOS] Summer Jamz 21 Feat. Chris Brown, H.E.R., 6LACK, & Rich The Kid [PHOTOS]

H.E.R. Opens Up About Why She’s Such A Private Person And Janet Jackson Coming To Her Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com