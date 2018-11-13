Black Tony once again didn’t come to work and Rickey Smiley is tired of it. As he began talking to Black Tony he got choked up because he told Rickey his sisters dog passed away.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The dog had no feet because it had gout and somehow ended up in the microwave and someone put it on. Black Tony asked Rickey to say a prayer for him because he was into church, so he lead everyone in prayer.
SEE ALSO: Black Tony Shares How God Blessed Him After Bible Study
Rickey prayed for the dog and then began to ask God to make Black Tony come to work. He also brought up in the prayer that if he doesn’t come to work he’s going to call human resources. Rickey also asked God to keep Black Tony out of trouble and let him leave the trap alone. R.I.P to Black Tony’s favorite dog.
See photos of famous dog lovers below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth Amendment Rights
- Jill Scott Got Everybody Talkin’ Nasty For This One Reason [VIDEO]
- Jaden Smith Reveals Fellow Rapper Tyler The Creator Is His “Mother F*cking Boyfriend” [VIDEO]
Famous Dog Lovers [PHOTOS]
Famous Dog Lovers [PHOTOS]
1. Rihanna1 of 16
2. Serena Williams2 of 16
3. Kevin Hart3 of 16
4. Deborah Cox4 of 16
5. Will Smith5 of 16
6. Ciara6 of 16
7. The Obama’s Dogs7 of 16
8. CeeLo Green8 of 16
9. 50-Cent9 of 16
10. Angela Simmons10 of 16
11. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen11 of 16
12. Zoe Saldana12 of 16
13. Sherri Shepherd13 of 16
14. Shemar Moore14 of 16
15. Zendaya15 of 16
16. Mariah Carey16 of 16
Black Tony In Need Of Comfort After Dog Dies was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com