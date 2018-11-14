Lil Jon To Open Up Second School In Ghana

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 11.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Lil Jon continues to give back and just a year after opening a school in Ghana he’s decided to open another one. His first school currently has 244 children enrolled in it and the second one will help over 300 children.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Headkrack mentioned that the rapper has partnered with Pencils of Promise to continue to help kids.

SEE ALSO: How Lil Jon Could Save Papa John’s

In other hip-hop news, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. are heading to Netflix. They will be the judges for the show “Rhythm and Flow,” which will hold auditions to find the next successful rapper.

Lastly, the person that allegedly kidnapped and robbed Tekashi69 has been arrested. It was allegedly someone that used to be cool with the rapper that is no longer friends with him.

Check out some photos of the back to school festival 2018 below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Back to School Festival 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Back to School Festival 2018

Continue reading Back to School Festival 2018

Back to School Festival 2018

Radio One Baltimore gave away free school supplies including backpacks courtesy of Def Jam during Back to School Festival at William J. Meyers Pavilion!

Lil Jon To Open Up Second School In Ghana was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close